Roy scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Roy has four goals over his last nine outings. His tally Sunday put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 in the first period. The 28-year-old has moved around the lineup a bit lately, but it looks like he'll be on the fourth line for a while. He's produced 13 goals, 28 points, 99 shots on net, 70 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 66 appearances as a versatile part of the Vegas offense.