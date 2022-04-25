Roy scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged four hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Roy helped out on a William Carrier goal in the second period and scored one himself in the third. It appeared that would be enough, but the Sharks scored twice over the last 2:06 to tie the game at 4-4 before going on to win in the shootout. Roy has five points in his last five games, and he's up to 15 goals, 38 points, 142 shots on net, 82 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 75 outings overall.