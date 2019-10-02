The Golden Knights recalled Roy from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Roy originally didn't survive the last round of roster cuts getting sent down Tuesday, but with Cody Eakin (undisclosed) and Alex Tuch (undisclosed) starting the season on IR, Roy made the jump up. It's unlikely that the 22-year-old will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday, but he could certainly find his way into the lineup for Friday nights game against San Jose.