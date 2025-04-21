Roy notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Roy set up a Brett Howden tally at 2:28 of the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. The 28-year-old Roy has earned four goals and two assists over 10 contests in April. He's a versatile forward, but with the Golden Knights at full health to start the playoffs, Roy will likely be confined to fourth-line duties and power-play time initially. He had 31 points, 107 shots on net, 72 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 71 regular-season appearances in a similar fireman role, moving up the lineup when necessary to cover for other absences.