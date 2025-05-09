Roy will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for cross-checking the Oilers' Trent Frederic on Thursday.
Roy picked up a five-minute major for cross-checking, and a game misconduct in overtime. He will likely serve a suspension for his misdeed. Should Roy receive a suspension for Game 3 in Edmonton on Saturday, look for Alexander Holtz to enter the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Two points in Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Hands out helper in Game 1 win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Buries goal Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Grabs two points Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Gets goal in Sunday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Finds twine in loss•