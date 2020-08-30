Roy posted an assist, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 3.
Roy combined with linemate Alex Tuch for the second straight game to create the opening goal at 4:05 of the first period. With helpers in consecutive games, Roy has six points, 10 shots on goal, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating through 11 playoff outings.
