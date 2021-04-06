Roy notched an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Roy picked up his second helper in as many games when he factored in on Nicolas Hague's second-period marker. The 24-year-old Roy has been a rare sight on the scoresheet with just six points in 34 contests. He's added 27 shots on goal, 31 hits and 10 PIM. Roy has played at his natural center position in the last few games due to Chandler Stephenson's three-game suspension.