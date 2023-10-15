Roy logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Roy had the secondary helper on Jonas Rondbjerg's third-period tally. With a goal and an assist through three contests, Roy is once again proving his effectiveness from a fourth-line role. He's added five shots on goal, a plus-2 rating, two hits and two blocked shots. He's also averaging 16:02 of ice time per game, which shows head coach Bruce Cassidy's trust in Roy's ability to play in all situations.
