Roy (lower body) is expected to return Friday against Seattle, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old missed the last three games but he's set to replace Brett Howden (lower body) in Friday's lineup. Roy scored two goals and six points over seven games prior to his injury. He's averaging 15:05 of ice time per game this season but he's expected to skate in a bottom-line role Friday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Out Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Not expected to travel Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Provides pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Tickles twine Tuesday•