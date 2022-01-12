Roy was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday.

Roy, along with Shea Theodore and Nolan Patrick, won't be available to play Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs. Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg were called up Tuesday and could enter the lineup in a bottom-six role, while Brett Howden is most likely to move into Roy's place on the third line. The Golden Knights' next game is Monday versus the Penguins, so it's possible Roy won't have to miss much time.