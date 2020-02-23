Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Injured in Saturday's game
Roy (undisclosed) was injured in the second period of Saturday's game against the Panthers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Roy went down the tunnel to the locker room late in the second period and wasn't able to return to the game. After the game, head coach Pete DeBoer had no update on the forward's status, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. Expect an update to surface prior to Sunday's game in Anaheim.
