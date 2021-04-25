Roy (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Ducks in the third period, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It's unclear what happened to Roy to force him from the game. The 24-year-old forward's exit left the Golden Knights with just nine healthy forwards -- they dressed seven defensemen Saturday due to injuries among their forwards already. Roy will try to heal up in time for Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche, but his status is likely day-to-day for now.