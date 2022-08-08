Roy signed a five-year, $3 million AAV contract with Vegas on Monday.

Roy cashed in after a breakout 2021-22 campaign in which he set new career highs in goals (15), points (39), hits (85) and average ice time (16:16). He also put 145 shots on net and tallied 51 PIM through 78 games. The 25-year-old winger should maintain a spot in Vegas' middle-six and see some power-play time for the next several seasons.