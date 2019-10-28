Roy was sent down to the minors Monday.

Roy scored a goal in his season debut versus Anaheim on Sunday despite just 9:45 of ice time. The 22-year-old should see significantly more minutes with the Wolves, who are in action Tuesday and Wednesday. The impending return of Alex Tuch (undisclosed) could hurt Roy's chances of earning a recall ahead of Thursday's matchup with Montreal.

More News
Our Latest Stories