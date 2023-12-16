Roy notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Roy had the lone helper on Ivan Barbashev's second-period marker. Over his last five games, Roy has contributed a goal and three assists, but this was his first power-play point since Nov. 27. The 26-year-old forward has a solid 12 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 22 contests while filling a bottom-six role at even strength. Three of his eight assists have come with the man advantage.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: One of each Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Sets up opening goal•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Deals pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Draws power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Delivers power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Back in lineup Thursday•