Roy notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Roy had the lone helper on Ivan Barbashev's second-period marker. Over his last five games, Roy has contributed a goal and three assists, but this was his first power-play point since Nov. 27. The 26-year-old forward has a solid 12 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 22 contests while filling a bottom-six role at even strength. Three of his eight assists have come with the man advantage.