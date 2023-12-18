Roy scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Roy has produced a pair of power-play points over the last two games, and he's up to five points through eight December outings. The 26-year-old forward has 13 points, 42 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating over 23 appearances this season. He's a versatile part of the Golden Knights' depth, but with the team's forward group healthy, he's most often served as the fourth-line center.