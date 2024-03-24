Roy notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Roy has followed up a five-game point drought with an assist in each of the last two contests. The 27-year-old set up an Ivan Barbashev tally in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Roy is up to 37 points, 101 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-8 rating through 61 appearances this season. He needs three more points to set a career high.