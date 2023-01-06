Roy provided an assist, four blocked shots and three hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

With Jack Eichel returning from a lower-body injury, Roy got a bump up the lineup to play alongside the now-healthy center. It worked out, as Roy earned his assist on Eichel's first-period tally. With three points through two games in January, Roy already looks better than he did at any point in December. The 25-year-old forward has seven tallies, nine helpers, 48 shots on net, 51 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 38 appearances this season.