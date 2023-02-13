Roy generated an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.
Roy has collected a goal and an assist over his last two outings to follow up a five-game point drought. The 26-year-old forward is up to 23 points, 68 shots on net, 18 PIM, 71 hits and a plus-6 rating through 51 contests. He continues to play on the fourth line at even strength, but he also sees time on both sides of special teams, putting him more in the range of a middle-six workload.
