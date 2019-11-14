Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Manages assist in loss
Roy had an assist, two PIM and two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Roy had the secondary helper on linemate William Carrier's opening goal. Roy has recently been a consistent presence in the lineup, and he has assists in each of his last two games. The 22-year-old has three points and 10 hits through six contests. If Cody Eakin's undisclosed injury forced him to miss time, Roy should continue to see regular fourth-line minutes.
