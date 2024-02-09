Roy notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Roy helped out on Jonathan Marchessault's goal 19 seconds into the game. The helper was Roy's 13th point over his last nine outings, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in six straight contests. The 27-year-old center is up to 28 points, 72 shots on net, 24 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 43 appearances. Roy has plenty of fantasy value as long as he's logging top-six minutes.
