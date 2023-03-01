Roy (lower body) didn't skate Wednesday, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
If Roy hasn't gotten back on the ice, then he probably isn't an option for Wednesday's contest against Carolina. He also missed Vegas' last three games. Roy has 11 goals and 25 points in 54 contests in 2022-23.
