Roy provided an assist in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Roy had the secondary helper on Alex Tuch's first-period goal. The 24-year-old Roy missed three games with an undisclosed injury, but he showed little rust while drawing 12:11 of ice time. He produced eight points in the 12 games before he got hurt -- the Quebec native will look to finish the campaign strong in a third-line role.