Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Nabs assist Thursday
Roy had an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
Roy's first game back after a call-up on Wednesday saw him earn his fourth point in eight appearances this year. The 22-year-old has added 14 hits and six PIM in his limited time with the big club. He'll likely head back to AHL Chicago when Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) or Cody Eakin (head) are ready to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Back with big club•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Dropped to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Heads to big club•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Sent down to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.