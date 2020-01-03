Roy had an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Roy's first game back after a call-up on Wednesday saw him earn his fourth point in eight appearances this year. The 22-year-old has added 14 hits and six PIM in his limited time with the big club. He'll likely head back to AHL Chicago when Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) or Cody Eakin (head) are ready to return to the lineup.