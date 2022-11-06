Roy scored a goal, logged three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Roy scored 21 seconds after Keegan Kolesar in the third period, with the pair of quick strikes from the fourth line lifting Vegas to an insurmountable advantage. The goal was Roy's third of the year. The 25-year-old forward continues to provide solid depth scoring -- he's at seven points, 19 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating while earning three power-play points and one shorthanded helper in 13 contests. He plays in all situations and occasional gets moved up the lineup, so he carries more fantasy value than a typical fourth-liner would.