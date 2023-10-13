Roy scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Roy tallied late in the second period to give the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead. The 26-year-old forward has produced three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots over the first two games of the season, and the goal was his first point in 2023-24. He'll remain in a fourth-line role on paper as long as the Golden Knights are relatively healthy up front, but he often sees enough ice time to be a de facto middle-six forward.