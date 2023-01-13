Roy scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Roy is on a four-game point streak -- he's posted three goals and two helpers in that span. The 25-year-old struggled in December, but he's put that slump behind him with strong play lately. He's up to eight tallies, 18 points, 52 shots on net, 56 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 40 contests overall.