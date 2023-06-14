Roy scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Roy's tally was the last one of the game, coming with 1:02 left in the third period. The 26-year-old had three goals and eight assists over 22 playoff contests, providing a bit of scoring depth. He also racked up 48 hits and 20 PIM as a physical presence playing primarily in the bottom six.