Roy scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.
Roy's tally was the last one of the game, coming with 1:02 left in the third period. The 26-year-old had three goals and eight assists over 22 playoff contests, providing a bit of scoring depth. He also racked up 48 hits and 20 PIM as a physical presence playing primarily in the bottom six.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Supplies goal in Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Records helper•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Produces two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Registers helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Breaks up shutout bid•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Puts up assist Monday•