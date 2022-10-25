Roy scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Roy opened the scoring at 3:51 of the first period Monday. The goal was his first of the year, and it ended his first multi-game stretch without a point this season. The 25-year-old has earned four points (three on the power play) with 11 shots on net, 11 hits and an even plus-minus rating. He'll help if you need a power-play specialist, but he's seeing fourth-line usage at even strength.