Roy (lower body) isn't expected to travel with the Golden Knights to Edmonton on Friday ahead of Saturday's contest against the Oilers, according to Gary Lawless of the Golden Knights' official site.
If Roy probably won't even make the trip, then it seems safe to say he won't play Saturday. It would also be surprising to see him in the lineup for Monday's game in Vancouver, but it's at least possible he'll meet up with the Golden Knights in time for that contest. Roy left Thursday's 4-1 win against Arizona because of the injury. He has four goals and 11 points in 18 contests this season. Jake Leschyshyn might draw into the lineup while Roy is unavailable.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Provides pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Tickles twine Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Nets game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Sends shorthanded assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Tallies in Friday's win•