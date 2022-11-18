Roy (lower body) isn't expected to travel with the Golden Knights to Edmonton on Friday ahead of Saturday's contest against the Oilers, according to Gary Lawless of the Golden Knights' official site.

If Roy probably won't even make the trip, then it seems safe to say he won't play Saturday. It would also be surprising to see him in the lineup for Monday's game in Vancouver, but it's at least possible he'll meet up with the Golden Knights in time for that contest. Roy left Thursday's 4-1 win against Arizona because of the injury. He has four goals and 11 points in 18 contests this season. Jake Leschyshyn might draw into the lineup while Roy is unavailable.