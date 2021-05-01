Roy (undisclosed) will not be in Friday's lineup against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Roy will miss a second straight game with his mysterious injury. He is traveling with the team so it doesn't appear to be anything too serious. The 24-year-old has 12 points in 44 games this season and will be questionable for Saturday's rematch with the Coyotes.
