Roy (lower body) won't play Sunday against Montreal, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Roy, who will be out for a sixth straight contest, has produced 11 goals, 25 points, 76 shots on net and 72 hits in 54 games this season. Paul Cotter is slated to draw back in for Sunday's matchup with Montreal.
