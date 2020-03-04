Roy posted an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Roy assisted new linemate William Karlsson's tally at 0:37 of the third period. The turn on the second line will likely be temporary for Roy -- he filled in for Mark Stone (lower body) in that position Tuesday. The 23-year-old Roy has nine points, 38 hits and 29 shots through 25 contests this year.