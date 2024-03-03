Roy provided a power-play assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Sabres.

Roy has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games (one goal, two assists). The 27-year-old continues to play on the third line and second power-play unit, offering solid depth scoring. For the season, he has 34 points -- five shy of his career high -- with 85 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-8 rating over 52 appearances.