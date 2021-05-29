Roy picked up two assists, six hits and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.

Roy set up the first two of Mattias Janmark's three goals in the contest. The 24-year-old Roy only got on the scoresheet in two games, but he racked up four points in the first round. The Quebec native has mainly filled a third-line role, which should see him centering Janmark and Alex Tuch heading into the second round versus the Avalanche.