Roy managed an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Roy put in a fairly well-rounded effort Thursday, including the secondary helper on Nick Holden's first-period marker. Through 13 playoff games, Roy has six points, 15 shots, 36 hits and a minus-2 rating. He has moderate scoring upside in a third-line role for a deep Golden Knights offense, but he's unlikely to be much more than a depth option.