Roy (upper body) was put on injured reserve Friday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Roy hasn't played since Dec. 15, so he can return whenever he's healthy, but Vegas presumably wouldn't have put him on IR unless he was unavailable for Friday's game against San Jose. The 27-year-old has six goals, 13 points and 31 PIM in 31 outings in 2024-25.