Roy scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

Roy has a goal and six helpers over his last nine contests while also going plus-5 in that span. He helped out on a Zach Whitecloud tally in the first period and then scored a goal of his own in the second in this blowout win. Roy is up to 11 points, 38 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 11 hits through 19 appearances this season. It's a similar pace to what he showed last year with 30 points across 65 games, though this is the second year in a row he's missed a significant chunk of time due to an injury.