Roy scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Roy converted on a pass from Keegan Kolesar to open the scoring at 10:37 of the first period. The 24-year-old Roy later added an empty-net tally in the third. He posted 15 points in 50 regular-season contests, mainly in a bottom-six role. The Quebec native has seen third-line minutes during the playoffs so far, racking up six hits and six shots on net in addition to his two tallies.