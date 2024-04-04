Roy is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will be unavailable versus Arizona on Friday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Roy logged just 12:25 of ice time against the Canucks on Tuesday but not before picking up his 27th helper of the season. With William Carrier (upper body) also injured, the Knights brought up Brendan Brisson from the minors and could insert him into the lineup Friday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Posts assist Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Logs helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Adds assist Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Delivers helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Notches power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Adds helper Thursday•