Roy (lower body) will not play Monday against Vancouver, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Roy will miss his second straight game Monday and there's been little update on when the team expects him to return. In his absence, Jake Leschyshyn will dress for the first time since Oct. 30.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Not expected to travel Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Provides pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Tickles twine Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Nets game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Sends shorthanded assist•