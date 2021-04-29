Roy (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Wednesday's game against Colorado, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Roy was injured in Saturday's game against the Ducks, and as evidenced by this news, the injury is serious enough to force him to miss time. The 24-year-old has had a solid season to this point, earning five goals and 12 points across 44 games. Despite Roy missing Wednesday's game, the good news for Vegas is that both Keegan Kolesar (hip) and Reilly Smith (undisclosed) are expected to be in the lineup for the contest.