Roy (undisclosed) skated Friday but will not be available for Saturday's contest against Arizona, per NHL.com.
Roy is nearing a return but is still considered day-to-day for the time being. He'll miss his third consecutive game Saturday. The 24-year-old has 12 points and a plus-5 rating through 44 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Not playing Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Will make trip•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Injured in third period•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Provides pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Stays hot with goal•