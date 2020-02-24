Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Out Sunday
Head coach Pete DeBoer said that Roy (undisclosed) will not play Sunday in Anaheim and is considered day-to-day, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Roy was injured during Saturday's win against the Panthers, but it's still unclear what he's dealing with. Fortunately, the "day-to-day" timeline suggests it's not very serious. His next chance to play will be at home against the Oilers on Wednesday.
