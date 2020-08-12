Roy had an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Roy collected the secondary assist on William Carrier's second-period goal. The 23-year-old Roy has stepped up his game in the postseason, with a goal and three helpers in four outings. He's skated no less than 12:26 in any game of that span -- Roy is seeing more playing time than his fourth-line role would suggest.