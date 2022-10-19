Roy logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Roy has an assist in three of the Golden Knights' four games this season. Two of those helpers have come with the man advantage -- his assist Tuesday was his first even-strength point. The 25-year-old continues to lineup as the fourth-line center, but his role on the power play has allowed him to play a larger part in the offense than that even-strength assignment would suggest. He's added seven shots on net, three hits and two blocked shots.