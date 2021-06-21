Roy scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Roy struck just 1:18 into overtime, waiting out Canadiens goalie Carey Price before firing a shot from below the right-wing circle. The 24-year-old Roy has scored in consecutive contests. He's up to four goals, four helpers, 22 shots on net and 51 hits through 17 playoff outings.