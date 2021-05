Roy notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Roy helped out on Keegan Kolesar's tally in the first period. The 24-year-old Roy started slow in 2020-21, but picked up the pace later in the season. He managed 15 points, 52 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-9 rating in 50 games, mainly in a third-line role.