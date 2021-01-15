Roy notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Roy got the puck to Alex Tuch, who sent a long-range shot into the empty net to seal Thursday's win. After earning 10 points in 28 games last year, Roy will look to be an everyday player in 2020-21. He'll start the year in a third line role, but most fantasy managers can take a wait-and-see approach with the 23-year-old, given his lack of offense thus far in his NHL career.