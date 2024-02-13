Roy notched an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Roy has three goals and eight assists during his seven-game point streak. His latest helper came on a Jonathan Marchessault tally in the opening minute. Roy is up to 29 points, 72 shots on net, 27 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 44 appearances. He's on pace for a career year, and his next point will get him to 30 for the third season in a row.